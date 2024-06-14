Sharks Swim Club Shines at Lasers Swim Meet

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made a splash at the recent Lasers Swim Meet, showcasing the impressive skills and progress of their swimmers.

A total of 18 athletes from the club participated, delivering standout performances and setting new personal bests. Highlight performances include:

• Clara G. led the pack with a first-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle, setting a new personal best. She also secured second place in the 800-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke, along with third-place finishes in the 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle.

• Myla M. excelled in her events, capturing second place in the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly, and the 200-meter individual medley. She also placed third in the 200-meter butterfly.

• Ethan E. earned second place in the 100-meter backstroke and third place in the 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke, and 100-meter freestyle.

• Zoe C. dominated the 200-meter butterfly with a first-place finish and also took second place in the 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke, and 400-meter freestyle.

• Ali D., a para swimmer, competed alongside non-para swimmers and achieved fourth place in both the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststroke.

• Jackson M. achieved second place in both the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle.

• Anastazja S. topped the 50-meter butterfly and placed third in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, and 200-meter backstroke.

• Sophia W. secured second place in the 50-meter breaststroke and third place in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke.

• Maia L. impressed with second-place finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle, and third place in the 100-meter backstroke and 400-meter freestyle.- Mikaela A. achieved top 10 finishes in both the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle.

• Brooklyn D. set personal best times in four events.- Cohen G. recorded personal bests in all of his events.

• Aubree D. also achieved personal bests in all of her events.

Several swimmers, including Ethan B., Malin D., Emsley H., Nadia M., and Luke W., participated in their first sanctioned swim meet, delivering incredible performances and showing great potential.

Head Coach Dr. Hazem Hussein expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating, “We are proud of our swimmers and their great achievements, which are due to their dedication, devotion, and hard work.”

Looking ahead, the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club wishes the best of luck to their swimmers who will be competing next month in the ManSask Provincial Championship, Nationals, and the Saskatchewan Summer Games. Way to go, Sharks!