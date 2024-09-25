Sharks host awards night

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club recently hosted an unforgettable awards night to celebrate the exceptional achievements of its swimmers during the 2023-24 season.

The event, held at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre, honoured 27 athletes for their outstanding performances in various swimming championships and recognized their dedication to both practice and competition.

One of the night’s highlights was the recognition of the club’s remarkable four-year winning streak as the Top Small Club at the Junior Provincial Swimming Championships. This unprecedented accomplishment has placed the Prince Albert Sharks among the elite in Saskatchewan swimming.

The night further shone a spotlight on the swimmers’ achievements on the provincial, national, and international stages.

Medal-Winning Success

The Sharks’ swimmers accumulated an impressive collection of medals this past season, solidifying the club’s reputation for excellence:

13 medals from every color at the ManSask Swimming Championships.

at the ManSask Swimming Championships. 6 medals earned at the Western Canadian Championships.

earned at the Western Canadian Championships. A bronze medal at the Canadian Nationals, further showcasing the club’s top-tier talent.

International Success: A Para Swimming Milestone

One of the proudest moments of the awards ceremony was the recognition of the club’s success in international competitions. A standout swimmer earned a gold medal in the 100-meter Breaststroke (18 & under female) at the World Para Swimming Championships Series, marking a significant achievement for the club. In addition, this swimmer also received the ManSask Para Swimmer High Points Award and the prestigious Philip Clark Para Swimming ManSask Award, cementing her status as one of the top para swimmers in the region.

A Community of Dedication and Support

The night also celebrated the club’s strong community of swimmers, parents, coaches, and supporters. The dedication of the athletes was matched by the commitment of the coaching staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to guide the swimmers to success. In his remarks, Head Coach Dr. Hazem Hussein emphasized the importance of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork that have contributed to the club’s achievements.

“Our swimmers have shown exceptional dedication and commitment throughout the season,” he stated. “Their hard work and focus have not only led to incredible results but have also built a strong foundation for continued success.”

Coach Hussein also thanked the parents for their unwavering support, noting that the success of the club is built on a collaborative effort between the athletes, their families, and the coaching staff. Special recognition was given to Lane, the club president, and Chasity, the club secretary, for their instrumental roles in organizing the event and their dedication to the smooth operation of the club throughout the year.

Looking Ahead

As the evening came to a close, there was a palpable sense of excitement for what the future holds. With another season of success in the books, the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club is already setting its sights on the coming year. The club’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its growing roster of talented swimmers, promises to deliver another season filled with victories, personal bests, and inspiring stories.

The awards night served as a testament to the Sharks’ culture of hard work, sportsmanship, and resilience. With such a strong foundation and the unwavering support of its community, the club is poised for continued growth and success in the future. Here’s to another exciting season for the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club!