Sharks excel at Goldfins Racing Series

Daily Herald Staff

Eleven Prince Albert swimmers hit the pool with energy, determination, and team spirt for the Goldfins Racing Series in Saskatoon on Nov. 15.

The meet featured competitions in four age categories, eight and under, 9-10, 11-12, and 13+. Four Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club competitors left the meet with first place finishes, while five more finished at least one race in the top three.

Sharks head coach Hazem Hussein said all 11 participants showed great progress and improvement at the event.

“Our Junior Sharks continue to show tremendous growth, competitive spirit, and dedication,” Hussein said in a press release. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements and excited to see what comes next.”

Hussein also credited his squad for showing amazing team spirit throughout the event.

Emsley Huffman (11-12 girls), Ethan Bendzsak (9-10 boys), Jose Catral (eight and under), and Riley Cournoyer (eight and under) all recorded first place finishes in at least one event. Below is a list of results for all Sharks swimmers:

8 & Under Sharks:

José Catral: A powerful showing from José, sweeping his age group with multiple 1st-place finishes.

• 50 Free – 1st

• 50 Back – 1st

Riley Cournoyer: Riley delivered exceptional results, earning first place in two events.

• 25 Free – 1st

• 25 Back – 1st

• 50 Free – 2nd

9–10 Girls:

Lennox Boyer: Consistent performances across all events.

• 50 Free – 6th

• 200 Free – 9th

• 50 Back – 9th

Nadia Marshall: A standout backstroke swim and strong overall racing.

• 100 Back – 3rd

• 200 Free – 10th

• 50 Breast – 10th

Grace Ross: Great effort and improvement in freestyle events.

• 50 Free – 5th

• 100 Free – 6th

9–10 Boys:

Ethan Bendzsak: A strong meet with a first-place finish in the sprint free.

• 50 Free – 1st

• 100 Free – 5th

11–12 Girls

Zendaya Chokani: Showed heart and determination across all races.

• 50 Free – 12th

• 200 Free – 10th

Emsley Huffman: One of the Sharks’ strongest performers of the day, winning the 400 Free.

• 400 Free – 1st

• 50 Breast – 2nd (“A” time)

• 50 Free – 5th

Lily Kurytnik: Great effort across her events.

• 100 Free – 2nd

• 200 Free – 9th

• 50 Breast

11–12 Boys

Cohen Georget: Strong finishes in all his swims, especially in the IM.

• 50 Free – 3rd

• 200 Free – 4th

• 200 IM – 4th

13 & Over Girls

Bella Krasicki: Bella delivered a consistent and impressive performance with three top-three finishes.

• 100 Free – 3rd (“A” time 14&15 years old)

• 400 Free – 3rd

• 100 Back – 3rd