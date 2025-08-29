SHA working with Regina’s Coachman Inn on public health compliance after complaints

Larissa Kurz and Roberta Young

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it’s working with the Coachman Inn to bring it into compliance with the Public Health Act.

This comes in the wake of complaints about poor conditions from vulnerable clients of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services, who were put up at the Regina motel while in need of emergency shelter.

Last summer, the Regina Leader-Post spoke to families that said they encountered cockroaches, bed bugs and blood- and urine-soaked sheets. CTV recently spoke to another family assigned to the Coachman who said they encountered people selling drugs before making it to their room, as well as bugs and dirty bedding once inside.

A public health inspector visited the Victoria Avenue motel on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, the SHA said in an email to the Leader-Post on Thursday.

“Recommendations were provided to the building’s owner,” the email said. “The SHA is currently working with (the) owner to comply with The Public Accommodation Regulations and The Public Health Act, 1994.”

The Leader-Post attempted to reach the Coachman’s owner for comment, but did not hear back.

Limited options for social services clients

The provincial Ministry of Social Services is required to procure hotel rooms for clients on an emergency basis.

“Due to the complex needs and challenges that some clients are facing, the ministry may have limited options on where to place them, as they may no longer be accepted at certain emergency shelters or hotels due to past behaviours or issues,” the government department said in an email to the Leader-Post.

“In Regina, specifically, the ministry has a limited number of hotel providers who are able or willing to accommodate social services clients. The Coachman Inn and Suites is one such provider who accepts social services clients.”

Service providers are expected to meet health and safety regulations, the ministry said, noting that if clients have health and/or safety concerns about an assigned accommodation, staff will work with them to seek an alternative.

‘Unacceptable’ conditions

The Opposition NDP is calling on the government to immediately remove the Coachman Inn from its list of accommodations.

“To put clients in conditions like this is unacceptable. They should be reviewing and inspecting these hotel rooms,” said the NDP’s social services critic, Brent Blakley, at a news conference across the street from the motel on Thursday.

“Everyone deserves to live in dignity and safety.”

The NDP shared data from the Ministry of Social Services indicating the government’s rate at the Coachman has been $128 per night since 2022. According to the Opposition, the data shows that the province paid the motel $243,940 between 2022 and 2024.

“Not only is this a bad use of taxpayer dollars, it’s downright cruel and no way to build a strong province for the future,” Blakley said Thursday.

The ministry, which changed its hotel booking process for clients in 2024, said listed rates are not always the same in “last-minute emergency” situations and do not necessarily include taxes and fees.

Under the new process, five rooms per city are to be reserved for social services clients in Regina and Saskatoon, the ministry said, noting that additional needs could bump that number up to eight in Regina. When additional rooms are required, the ministry says it tries to obtain quotes from at least three hotels or motels.

with files from Alec Salloum