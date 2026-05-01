SHA warns of Pertussis (whooping cough) exposure at Victoria Hospital

Daily Herald Staff

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking some Victoria Hospital visitors to watch for symptoms after a confirmed case of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, created an exposure risk in Prince Albert.

In a public service announcement issued April 30, the SHA said the risk was connected to the Victoria Hospital Emergency Department. The health authority said anyone who was in the emergency department on April 19 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. should monitor themselves closely for symptoms until May 9.

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system. The SHA said anyone can get the disease, but it can be most severe in children under one year old. In some cases, it can be fatal.

The illness can also be serious for pregnant women in the last trimester of pregnancy, as it can be passed to the newborn. The SHA said that can lead to severe complications and death.

Pertussis spreads easily when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or has close contact with others. The health authority said it can spread from person to person, especially among people living in the same household or attending the same school or daycare.

Early symptoms can include sneezing, a runny nose, fever, and a cough. Over time, the cough can become worse and lead to severe coughing spells. Those spells may include a whooping sound before the next breath and often end in vomiting.

The SHA said the cough can last up to two months and can make it difficult to breathe. Young infants may not show the same symptoms as older children or adults, which means a parent or caregiver may not realize how sick the baby is right away.

Adolescents and adults may have milder symptoms. The SHA also noted that people who have had pertussis before do not develop lifelong protection and may get the disease again.

The health authority said pertussis can be prevented by vaccination. The vaccine is given in childhood and again in Grade 8.

To help protect infants, especially those younger than six months, the SHA said the vaccine is also provided to caregivers of young infants, including daycare workers. It is also recommended for all pregnant women at or after 27 weeks of pregnancy.

The SHA said routine immunization provides protection against pertussis. Residents looking for more information about vaccination are asked to contact their local public health office or visit the Government of Saskatchewan website.