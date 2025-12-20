SHA says officers involved in Victoria Hospital incident no longer permitted at its facilities

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the actions of contracted security officers involved in a December incident at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital did not meet its standards and that the officers are no longer permitted to work at SHA facilities.

In an update issued on Friday, SHA said it completed an internal review into the incident, which was captured in videos that circulated online earlier this month and prompted a public response from the FSIN.

According to the SHA, on the evening of Dec. 11, an individual described as disruptive in the emergency department waiting room was escorted from the building.

The SHA said the review determined the actions of the contracted security officers did not align with its standards or philosophy of care. As a result, the authority said the officers involved are no longer permitted to work at any SHA facility.

The health authority said it met with Indigenous leadership following the incident and committed to additional measures aimed at strengthening cultural safety and patient support within emergency departments. Those measures include the introduction of an Indigenous patient liaison role and a review of security practices.

The incident came to public attention after two videos were posted to social media on Dec. 12. One video appears to show three security guards escorting a person using a wheelchair out of a facility during extreme cold. A second video appears to show a person lying in the snow. It is not clear which video was recorded first or whether the videos depict the same individual.

In a media release issued Dec. 12, FSIN described the incident as inhumane and called for accountability from both SHA and the private security company involved.

“If that video had not been taken, chances are this man would have died due to cold weather temperatures,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in the release.

Gardaworld, the private security company referenced in the FSIN release, was contacted for comment the second time on Friday following SHA’s update but did not respond by the deadline.

Prince Albert Police Service previously said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 10th Avenue West on the evening of Dec. 11 in response to a report of a disturbance. Police said they located an intoxicated man lying in the snow and ensured he was medically evaluated. According to police, the man had been evicted from the property before officers arrived, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Details were reported earlier by the Daily Herald.

The incident occurred amid extreme winter conditions in Prince Albert. An overnight warming centre opened Dec. 15 at the Salvation Army. The city has also been directing residents to a winter road map developed by River Bank Development Corporation, outlining available warming locations, shelters, and daytime services.

FSIN said it continues to seek accountability and systemic changes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

