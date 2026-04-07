SHA releases spring COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Sask.

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says some who are more prone to suffering from the effects of COVID-19 may be eligible for spring vaccines.

In a Thursday news release, the SHA said “moderately to severely immunocompromised,” adults and children can receive an additional vaccine dose, eight weeks from their last, from April 1 to June 15.

Eligibility includes all adults 65 and older, adult residents 18 and older in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, and congregate living places where seniors reside, as well as individuals six months and older who may suffer from an underlying condition or need treatment.

The SHA says “COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be very effective at preventing severe COVID-related illness, hospitalization and death and can decrease the risk of long COVID symptoms.”

Vaccination appointments are available through SHA clinics and at participating clinics.

The SHA says anyone needing assistance to book should call 1-833-727-5829 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those unable to find a clinic should call their local public health office or local pharmacy.