SHA issues warning about possible measles exposure at Rosthern Hospital Emergency Department

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking residents to monitor themselves closely for measles following a possible exposure risk at the Rosthern Hospital Emergency Department.

On Tuesday, the SHA issue a press release warning residents about a confirmed case of measles in the emergency department during three separate time periods:

• from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 2

• from 7:25 p.m. on May 2 to 3:40 a.m. on May 3

• from 5:25 p.m. on May 3 to 5:20 a.m. on May 4

Individuals who were at these locations during those times are asked to monitor themselves closely for the next 21 days.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, fatigue, and irritability. Symptoms also include small, white spots inside the mouth and throat, and red, blotchy rashes which develop around the face and spread down the body about three to seven days after symptoms begin.

“Measles is prevented by vaccination,” reads the SHA press release. “The measles vaccine is safe, effective and free. With two doses, measles vaccination is almost 100 per cent effective.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. It can live up to two hours in the air or on surfaces where someone has coughed or sneezed. It can spread from four days before a rash appears until four days after a rash appears.

The SHA recommends anyone with measles stay in strict isolation to avoid spreading the infection to others.