SHA extends online booking system for lab appointments to Shellbrook area

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expanded its online Patient Booking System (PBS) to Shellbrook and area.

The service is available for residents looking to book a lab appointment for blood/urine collection, electrocardiograms (ECGs) and glucose intolerance tests. Shellbrook is the sixth Saskatchewan community to receive the PBS service.

Amanda Pangman, the Director of Transformation with Digital Health, said they’ve been working closely with lab operation teams to identify needs in northern and rural communities, and Shellbrook was at the top of the list.

“We’re really hearing a lot of positive feedback (about) how quick, easy, and convenient it is,” Pangman said. “We are using the exact same booking system that we used during the COVID pandemic, so a lot of people are comfortable with going online and booking their appointment already.”

In a press release, the SHA touted the Patient Booking System as the fastest way to book a lab appointment. The service is available 24/7 using the online system. Residents need a valid card and a phone number or email address to book an appointment.

Pangman said they wanted to make the process equitable, so walk-ins are still welcome, but online booking has not only sped up the process, it’s reducing the number of people who book an appointment but never show up.

“This is definitely something that’s here for the long haul,” Pangman said. “(There is) lots of positive feedback. Just so many efficiencies have been gained with this system. We have a great working relationship with our vendor and really do plan on continuing the expansion across the province.”

“Lots of people are comfortable with going online and booking their appointment already and we also wanted to make sure that it was equitable across the province. So walk-ins are still welcome at the site, you can book online if you have a provincial health card, a valid email address and or a phone number,” Pangman adds.

Pangman said if you don’t have access to the internet, you can always call in to the fast booking line that’s available for someone to help you book online, reschedule and cancel appointments, get notifications on the date and time to go in and counsel or change your appointment at any time.

The PBS went online Tuesday, March 4. Within 48 hours, Pangman said they had 120 appointments booked.

The SHA first began adding lab services to the PBS in early 2023. Since then, they have averaged 357 bookings per day on the system.

Shellbrook is the sixth location to implement the online PBS for lab appointments, following its introduction in Swift Current, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Moose Jaw, and Yorkton in April 2023.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald