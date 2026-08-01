SHA expanding safety measures to more hospitals after successful trial in Prince Albert

After a pilot project last year, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding protective services in hospitals in Saskatchewan.

The SHA will expand protective services by engaging with private security companies to support a safe environment for health-care employees, physicians, patients, families and visitors.

“The safety of Saskatchewan Health Authority patients and their families, employees, physicians, volunteers, and our communities is our top priority,” Rod MacKenzie, Executive Director, Provincial Clinical and Support Services-Community Care for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

In 2025, the SHA trialled using contracted providers to offer protective services in Prince Albert, North Battleford, and Lloydminster. The enhanced service focused on improving responsiveness to violence including prevention, de-escalation, and providing a physical response when needed in support of care teams.

The success of these contracted services has led to the SHA to make the trial permanent at those three sites and replicating the program in five of eight more identified communities: La Loche, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Nipawin and Melfort.

The Rollout of this program in the communities of Kamsack, Weyburn and Shellbrook has been delayed due to collective bargaining requirements and technicalities with the CUPE union.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has completed the procurement process for the third-party providers at these additional sites, and The Corps of Commissionaires was selected as the successful vendor. Officers will begin working in facilities in Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Melfort and La Loche throughout August 2026.

The SHA stated that this increase in protective services officers around Saskatchewan is improving safety in our facilities. Safety is one of our core values, and this project reinforces our commitment to providing safer facilities for everyone, so that our staff and physicians can remain focused on providing patient-first care.

“These measures are about prevention and protection,” Vince Ashmeade, SHA Director, Protective Services and Emergency Management said. “Health-care workers deserve to feel safe in their workplace, and patients should feel secure when accessing care.”

The SHA also continues to participate in an external review of protective services protocols as announced by the Ministry of Health in spring 2026. This independent review of hospital safety and security is an important step to strengthen safety across the system.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca