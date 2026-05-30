SHA evacuating patients and long-term care residents from Town of Shellbrook, RM begins evacuations

Editor’s Note: the Daily Herald did not learn of the RM of Shellbrook evacuation order until after our 7 p.m. press deadline. That means some information written in Saturday’s print edition will be outdated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has ordered the evacuation of patients and residents from the Parkland Integrated Health Centre in Shellbrook as a pre-emptive action due to risks from wildfires.

Long-term care residents are being moved to the Herb Bassett Home in Prince Albert for staging, according to an SHA press release, while acute care patients are being transferred to Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital, Porcupine Plain, Melfort, and Tisdale.

“Coordination of patient and resident transfers is underway,” reads the SHA statement. “Patient transfer and care plans have been arranged by EMS and wheelchair accessible bus, taking into consideration individual care needs and the capacity of the receiving hospitals and care facilities. Transition plans will be communicated directly with immediate family members or emergency contacts.”

As of 10 p.m., Parkland Integrated Health Centre remains open to anyone who requires emergency care. However, 20 acute care patients and 33 long-term care residents were evacuated with assistance from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and community partners.

If the community of Shellbrook is evacuated, emergency services at the Health Centre will close. Emergency services will be available at Victoria Hospital.

“The SHA will continue collaboration with the SPSA, EMS and other community partners as this situation evolves, and will provide further information as it becomes available,” reads the SHA statement.

The SPSA issued an evacuation alert for the RM of Shellbrook at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The RM posted an evacuation order on its Facebook page urging all residents in the southern area of the RM to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation order does not include the Town of Shellbrook. The RM said it would contact impacted residents directly.

The RM has setup an Evacuation Centre / Reception at the Elks Hall in Shellbrook on Railway Avenue.

The evacuations are due to the Lobstick Fire, which started southeast of the North Saskatchewan River in the Duck Lake and Macdowall area, but jumped the river Friday morning.

The SPSA said the forecast called for winds from the south and southeast over the next few days. Ground crews continue to work on the east flank of the south side, according to an SPSA statement, using heavy equipment with helicopter support. Air support is trying to stop the fire from spreading to the northwest and northeast. Water tankers, bird dogs, and skimmers are also being used.

“Priority has been given to the further spread of two spot fires that crossed the North Saskatchewan River on Friday morning,” reads the SPSA statement.

–report published online Friday at 10:45 p.m.