SHA directs high-risk infant surgeries from Regina to Saskatoon

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Surgeries on newborn babies in Saskatchewan are now being done exclusively at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) in Saskatoon.

“Very young and medically complex infants, as a group, face a higher risk during surgery and anesthesia,” Dr. Mike Kelly, the provincial head of surgery, said Tuesday during a news conference at Regina General Hospital.

“These patients require highly specialized teams to provide their care, and (that) care must be delivered frequently enough to maintain skills and expertise in the best interest of patient safety and quality of care.”

Up until April 1, emergency and elective procedures on newborns could also be done at Regina General Hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it expects the change will affect one-to-two patients per month. It impacts full-term babies up to eight weeks old, premature babies up to 48 weeks post-date of conception, and medically complex babies who require the pediatric intensive care unit.

Transportation concerns

The SHA’s formal announcement followed a Saskatchewan NDP news conference, during which health critic Meara Conway shared an internal SHA memo detailing the changes.

“These are the youngest and most vulnerable people in society. They deserve access to immediate emergency health care here in our province’s capital, here in Regina,” Conway said.

“Sources have told us that transportation of critically ill infants can often take hours to arrange, putting babies in medical distress at risk of serious and permanent injury or even avoidable death.”

Dr. Alan Beggs, the deputy chief medical officer for Regina, said there are no concerns that lives will be put at risk by transitioning surgeries exclusively to Saskatoon.

“Patients are born in all of our regional centres, not just the large urban centres,” Beggs noted. “Our transport teams are exceptional and do this work on an ongoing basis.”

‘Safest care at the safest place’

Concentrating newborn surgeries at JPCH follows a recommendation by the provincial department of anesthesiology.

Since JPCH opened in September 2019, it has received most of the province’s pediatric referrals. Over the past 20 months, Saskatoon has handled three times the number of newborn surgery cases compared to Regina, according to Dr. Mateen Raazi, the provincial head of anesthesiology.

“All of us feel very strongly that care should be provided as close to home as possible and, when it’s not possible, then (it should be) the safest care at the safest place,” said Raazi, who specializes in pediatric anesthesiology.

Beggs noted that the small caseload in Regina makes it difficult for the medical team to build proficiency in neonatal anesthesia as a subspecialty.

“These are possibly the hardest of anesthetists to recruit nationally and internationally because they’re so few,” said Beggs. “It only makes sense to consolidate the children where we have the teams already and to allow our anesthetists to work in other areas of need.

“This is the way to get the best possible care.”