SHA alerts public to elevated Monkeypox risk

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) released a statement on Saturday urging individuals who believe they have been exposed to Monkeypox to contact Healthline 811.

The SHA says there is an elevated risk of contracting the disease through anonymous sexual contact. The SHA based their decision on information reported to public health related to travel into and out of the province.

Eligibility for the Monkeypox vaccine has been expanded to adults 18 years of age and older who are close contacts or deemed higher risk of exposure. Residents can receive a referral through 811.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that spreads through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated objects like bed linens or clothing. Symptoms include fevers, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and lethargy.