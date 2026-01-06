SGI urges drivers to use caution when conditions are poor

Daily Herald Staff

As part of the January Traffic Safety Spotlight, SGI is reminding drivers to stay mindful of changing road conditions and adjust their behaviour accordingly in these winter months that span from November to March.

“Winter driving demands extra caution, patience and preparation,” said Kwei Quaye, Vice President of Traffic Safety in a press release. “Even familiar routes can become hazardous in a matter of minutes when the weather shifts. SGI is encouraging everyone to be alert, slow down and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.”

At this point in the season, drivers are likely used to the snow and ice that cover our roads for months at a time. But even though the slick, blustery weather is a familiar companion on our commute, the start of the new year is a great opportunity to refresh our winter driving habits.

The combination of fluctuating temperatures, blowing snow, freezing rain and/or fog makes roads unpredictable in the winter. During these winter months road conditions of loose snow, packed snow/ice or slush contributed to 27% of all collisions in Saskatchewan.

“We want 2026 to begin safely for everyone on the road,” said Quaye. “By adjusting our driving habits accordingly, we can reduce preventable collisions and make our roadways safer.”

The Safety Officer offered some tips that road users especially drivers can use as the winter continues to include being alert always and exercising caution near intersections. If it’s slippery, other drivers may be unable to stop. Road users should always look both ways before proceeding, even if you have the right of way.

Also drivers should increase their following distance and If you begin to skid or lose control of your vehicle, remain calm and take your foot off the accelerator. Instead, brake steadily, look where you want to go and steer in that direction.

SGI urged drivers to always check the Highway Hotline for road conditions in their areas. If the weather is poor, SGI suggests delaying travel until conditions improve.

“Drivers should also note that posted speed limits are for ideal driving conditions,” reads an SGI press release. “Slow down when conditions deteriorate and let’s make 2026 a year of smoother travel and safer roads.”