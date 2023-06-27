SGI sees 76 automotive claims due to Sunday’s flash flooding and hail

SGI has received 76 automotive claims as a result of a flash storm that occurred in Prince Albert on Sunday.

That number, as of Tuesday afternoon, consists of 46 claims reporting damage from flooding and 30 due to hail.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a storm warning that heavy rain and hail might hit the city.

The storm resulted in knee-high pooling in some areas on 15th Street, leaving many vehicles submerged up to their headlights. Some even hopped in a canoe and were able to paddle down the streets.

The storm also pelted Prince Albert with marble-sized hail.

City crews are continuing to work on clearing debris, including leaves and branches, from roads and catch basins. A Facebook post asked residents to ensure catch basin grids are cleared and to report blocked catch basins to the public works department.

SaskPower said crews did not respond to any outages.