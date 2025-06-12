SGI puts focus on roadside safety with Slow to 60 event in Prince Albert

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Slow to 60 event held for the third consecutive year to highlight how important it is for drivers to slow down whenever they pass a first responder vehicle stopped at the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The event was held at the Prince Albert Salvage Centre on Tuesday, June 3.

“We started out quite a few years ago recognizing the problem of people speeding past us and we wanted to promote the ‘slow down – move over’ message since it became a law,” said Brad Stratychuk, a former tow truck driver and board member of the Roadside Responders Association of Saskatchewan. “North America-wide, before COVID there was one tow truck driver killed every 9 days just working on the side of the road and it has happened in Saskatchewan a few times, so we wanted to get the message out to the general motoring public.“

SGI/Submitted

A tow driver driver demonstrates how cares and towed away from an accident scene at the Prince Albert Salvage Centre on June 3. The demonstration was one of several held during the evening for SGI’s Slow to 60 event.

The event was to also honour the work that the first responders are doing and raise awareness about ensuring safety on the roads by getting messages about events like these out to the general public.

Stratychuk said things are getting better as the road users are gradually getting and implementing the Slow Down to 60 message. He said Saskatchewan was the first province, through the Association’s advocacy efforts, to get distinctive lighting. Saskatchewan was also the first province allow blue lights on towing vehicles. He said both of those innovations have led to improved safety.

Still, there are some concerns drivers are still not getting the message.

“It’s important to have events like this because oftentimes there are people who still don’t slow down when we have first responders working on sides of the Highway,” said Boni Ehmann, the Branch Manager for SGI Salvage in Prince Albert. “They have families they need to go home too, so we just need to help protect them as well.”

“If you see someone working by the side of the road, that’s just somebody making a living whether it’s a flag person, ambulance, tow truck driver or tire guy, it really doesn’t matter,” Stratychuk added. “That’s somebody’s life. It’s just a few seconds out of your day to slow down and give them the space they need, and the safety area in their work zone so that they can go home to their families like you may be going home to yours.”

Ehmann said first responders risk their lives everyday to help others as they ensure that road users are safe. However, that courtesy is not always returned. Ehmann said there needs to be a constant message.

“One of the folks today said that they do see it improve for a little while after events like this but then it goes back to the old ways,” Ehmann said when asked if things are improving. “So, yes and no.”

The event was organised by SGI Prince Albert and partnered by Insurance Auto Auctions(IAA), Canada. They auctioned off five different items and presented the funds to four different charities with $10,000 each.

“We presented to River Valley Resilience, MADD Prince Albert, Sask Burn Fund, and North Central Mutual Aid,” Ehmann said.

“It aligns with some of the stuff we have going on here,” she added. “All of those charities are important to the residents.”

The evening featured a number of demonstrations, including a rollover simulation, a vehicle extrication demonstration and an airbag deployment demonstration.

There were also dining options from a local food truck, and children’s activities.