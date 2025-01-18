Seven goal scorers lift Raiders to statement win over Broncos

The Prince Albert Raiders defended home ice in style thanks to seven different goal scorers in a 7-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Friday night.

Raider head coach Ryan McDonald says Prince Albert did well at moving the puck from their own zone which led to their success in the offensive zone.

“When the guys made efficient quick plays and we got moving north and we got going on the move, we were able to back the D off and take advantage of that space. That was all created because the guys did a great job of managing pucks in the neutral zone and getting pucks in behind and earning that space in front of them to be able to attack.”

Prince Albert would come out of the gate strong as Riley Boychuk would open the scoring at the 5:01 mark firing a wrist shot past Reid Dyck for his seventh goal of the season. Tomas Mrsic picked up the lone assist.

“I definitely didn’t do too much there.” Boychuk said in a post game interview. “I got on and went to the far side and I saw Juice (Justice Christensen). It was all Juice and Mrsic. He got the puck out to Mrsic and he’s a great player. He makes those plays every day. That was on those two.”

Just over two minutes later, Lukas Dragicevic would tickle the twine for the ninth time this season. After receiving a pass from Dayce Derkatch on the left wing, the Seattle Kraken prospect would spin and fire a perfect shot to beat Dyck.

Tomas Mrsic would join in on the scoring party with his 24th goal of the campaign just a minute after the Dragicevic goal. A strong Raider forecheck would leave Aiden Oiring with time and space below the Bronco goal line. A strong pass to Mrsic and the St. Louis Blues prospect made no mistake.

With his 24th goal, Mrsic has set a new career high in goals. His previous career high was 23 with the Medicine Hat Tigers last season.

Luke Mistelbacher would put the Broncos on the scoresheet with a power play goal at the 17:27 mark. Rylan Gould and Hunter Mayo had the helpers.

Shots were tied 11-11 after twenty minutes.

It wouldn’t take long for the Raiders to respond in the second period. Rilen Kovacevic would strike for his 24th goal of the season just 1:37 into the middle frame to restore the three goal Raider advantage. Vojtech Vochvest had the lone helper.

Justice Christensen would add to the Prince Albert lead at the 5:59 mark as the Raider captain would rifle a slapshot through traffic for his 13th goal of the season. Daxon Rudolph and Ty Meunier assisted on the play.

Rudolph, Meunier and Boychuk all registered a point for the second straight game as the trio combined on a goal against Portland on Tuesday.

McDonald says the trio have all gotten better as the year has gone on.

“They’ve done a great job, the first half of the year is a big discovery period and you’re learning and you’re planning against 19 and 20 year olds. They’ve done a fantastic job continuing to push the pace and learn the structure and learn the systems and execute within them and you’re starting to see them get rewarded.”

The top line would add another for the Raiders at the 18:09 mark as Brayden Dube would pick up his 19th goal of the campaign. Mrsic and Oiring assisted on the play.

Niall Crocker would add a 5-on-3 power play goal in the third period. Dragicevic and Mrsic had the helpers on the play.

Max Hildebrand made 33 stops to earn the win in net.

Prince Albert continues the homestand on Saturday night when they take on Chase Wutzke and the Red Deer Rebels. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Around The WHL

Harrison Meneghin picked up his second shutout of the season as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 3-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Four goals in the third period helped Everett defeat Brandon 5-3

Brayden Schuurman was the overtime hero for the Seattle Thunderbirds as they picked up a 4-3 win in Kelowna

Five different goal scorers helped the Portland Winterhawks knock off the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2 in a rematch of the 2024 WHL Championship Series

Jack Toogood had the go-ahead marker as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Regina Pats 3-2.

Hayden Harsanyi was the overtime hero as Saskatoon knocked off Red Deer 4-3.

Spokane scored five times in the first two periods on route to a 5-2 win over Prince George

Cameron Schmidt scored twice as Vancouver defeated Tri-City 6-3

Victoria defended home ice and Johnny Hicks picked up his first WHL win as the Royals defeated the Kamloops Blazers 7-1

Leo Braillard tickled the twine twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes picked up a 4-2 win in Wenatchee

sports@paherald.sk.ca