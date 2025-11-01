Serving member honoured to be presented First Poppy

The Prince Albert Legion launched their annual poppy campaign on Friday, presenting the first poppy to serving Sergeant Linwood Williams.

Williams had the first poppy pinned on him by Legion member and veteran Marie Mathers.

Williams is currently serving with the North Saskatchewan Regiment after serving 10 years with the 2nd Battalion in Shiloh, Man. He also did two years at the Training Centre as an instructor before being posted to Prince lbert.

Williams served overseas in Latvia and Ukraine and was humbled to be chosen for the First Poppy.

“Honestly, it’s just such an honour,” he said. “I was shocked to be even thought of for something like this, so this is amazing. It means a lot.”

Williams was born and raised in the Prince Albert area. He made frequent trips to the Prince Albert Armoury in his youth for cadets, graduated from high school in Shellbrook, and joined the army in 2012.

Williams said that with the world full of conflict right now the message of Remembrance Day is even more important.

“I think there’s always going to be conflict in the world. But it is important to remember those that came before us and those that are here now and those that will sign up in the future, because without them, without our veterans, without our future members, we’re going to be lost at sea,” Williams said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald (L to R) Marie Mathers pinned the First Poppy on Linwood Williams on Friday morning at the Prince Albert Legion.

The Canadian Military is actively recruiting and the advice that Williams has is to research and ask questions if you are thinking of enlisting.

“Talk to maybe some friends or family members that are in or know people who are in, ask questions, and if it’s something that you feel like doing don’t wait. Go do it and live your life and go on an adventure.”

Williams grew up in Shellbrook and currently serves as a Training Sergeant for the North Saskatchewan Regiment and is part of the Prince Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. He remembers wanting to join the military since he was a child.

“I remember going to parades in town and seeing the troops march by or whatever and that was always something in the back of my mind,” he explained. “I’ve had family members in the past that have served our country. It was something that I thought I should maybe give a shot, so here we are.”

The Training Sergeant acts as a liaison between the Princess Patricias and the reserve unit based in Prince Albert.

Williams said that the Legion is important but they do have to get younger.

“I think that the Legion needs to get younger quickly, they served a very important for all of our veterans and for our currently serving members,” he said. “I think that if we lose the Legion, we’re losing a big piece of our history.”

He said that it is the same for any veterans service organization like the ANAVETS as well.

As a Legion member Williams likes the camaraderie and atmosphere of the Prince Albert Legion.

“It’s awesome. It’s nice and it’s quiet. It’s a good place to come and visit. you can play games and do whatever, and they’re always reaching out to the communities, trying to bring awareness to the veterans and to their families,” he said.

Marie Mathers, the Remembrance Day Chair, said that selecting the First Poppy recipient is the biggest honour she has in the position. She said the selection comes with some help.

“To start with, he’s a brand new member, but I didn’t know (that at) the time I picked him. I just go to Ramsey (Bellisle) and say, ‘I need some help,’ and he helps me to pick. He gives me names, and then I pick whoever I want to, but at the time I picked him. I didn’t know he was a member,” Mathers said.

Serving as Remembrance Day Chair is one of several duties Mathers performs for the Legion. She also visits veterans spouses and those veterans who are still around,

“In the Second World War, we only got four left, but we have a lot from Afghanistan.

There will be more coming in the future, unfortunately, and Croatia and all of them, all those small conflicts, so we look after those veterans if they want some help,” Mathers said.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Prince Albert uses money raised from poppy sales to help veterans and their families who might be in need. They also make funds available if a reference comes from Saskatchewan Command.

“It goes to veterans and family that are in need,” she said. “Some might not have the money to be able to get, for example, eyeglasses or teeth, and we help them like that.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will be moving back to the Prince Albert Amoury on Nov. 11.

“It’s back at the armouries and this year the pipers are going to be there this year,” Mathers said. “We didn’t have them last year because they were away in Europe.”

The public is asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. At 10:55 a.m., the colour party will march on the colours, with the playing of the Last Post at 11 a.m. followed by a minute of silence.

This is followed by the Honour Roll, Act of Remembrance and Closing Prayer.

“Everybody should be sitting by not later than 10:30. Because the parade will start putting themselves together by not later than 10:45. Because when 11 o’clock comes, that’s the minute of silence, or two minutes of silence, and you have to be ready for that,” Mathers said.

The poppy was officially adopted in Canada in 1921 by the Great War Veterans’ Association, one of the predecessors of the Legion. They’re recognized as the national symbol of remembrance for Canadian men and women who gave their lives during military service around the world.

The Legion will have poppies available at WalMart, Princess Auto, Safeway and other locations around the city.

