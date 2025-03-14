‘Serious and urgent crisis’: After hundreds of overdoses in Saskatoon, emergency centre activated.

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

In the aftermath of more than 300 drug overdoses in barely two weeks, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) has been activated in Saskatoon to enhance response to the crisis.

The activation, in place as of Thursday morning, is being coordinated by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, in collaboration with the City of Saskatoon and Ministry of Health. PEOC is able to help provide resources or assistance beyond what might be commonly and readily available.

“We are facing a serious and urgent crisis in our community right now,” Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block said in a statement.

Premier Scott Moe said supports will be in place for the city, for first responders and also for families who have loved ones dealing with addictions, “to find our way through this crisis in this city right now, with the dirty drugs and the dirty poison that are on our streets.

“We need to get them out of the hands of the drug dealers. We need to get that poison out of their hands. We need to get the drug dealers off the streets,” he added, calling it a “toxic, poisonous drug crisis.”

According to Saskatoon Fire Department, crews responded to more than 300 overdoses since Feb. 25, including multiple suspicious deaths.

Here a few things to know about the situation and what’s being done to address it …

* Block is urging Saskatoon residents to “stay vigilant, avoid illicit substances, and be aware of the signs of overdose.

“A dangerously lethal batch of drugs has made its way onto our streets, and it is putting lives at risk in neighbourhoods across the city,” Block added.

* Saskatoon Fire Department is reporting continuous high overdose rates. SFD says it responded to 67 overdoses and one suspicious death in 72 hours from March 9-11.

* Prairie Harm Reduction has tested what is described as “a brownish red substance with dangerous levels of fentanyl which is causing multiple overdoses.” Previous tested batches had light pink chunks or dark purple chunks, according to PHR.

PHR says the fentanyl is “having unusual, delayed effects, can cause sleepiness first, then stop breathing.”

* The provincial government says activating the PEOC will enhance the co-ordination between government ministries and organizations that respond to overdoses.

“This approach will help us reinforce the work being done to save lives across the province,” SPSA president Marlo Pritchard said.

“This collaborative effort will allow for enhanced coordination, allow for stronger communication and reduce gaps.”

* Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said the “alarming rise in overdoses in Saskatoon further emphasizes that no illicit drug is safe and anyone who uses drugs is at risk of overdose.”