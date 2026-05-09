Sentencing adjourned for man who caused Weyakwin wildfire

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A man from La Ronge is set to return to court in June to be sentenced in relation to a wildfire in the Weyakwin area last summer that forced several communities to be evacuated.

Jason Halkett, 29, pleaded guilty to arson on April 9 in Montreal Lake, a community north of Prince Albert. His sentencing date had been set for May 7, but court confirmed it was adjourned.

RCMP charged Halkett in August 2025 in connection with the Ditch 2 fire. He was arrested by police in Saskatoon.

The blaze, which originated on May 26, caused more than 100 people to flee, scorching structures in the communities of Molanosa, Ramsey Bay, Timber Bay and Weyakwin.

The fire ultimately burned through 203,000 hectares.

Waskesiu RCMP began investigating after Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency investigators determined the wildfire was human-caused.

–with Saskatoon StarPhoenix files