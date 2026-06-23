Sensory Room project approved for St. Michael School

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has had another teacher’s project approved in the Teacher Innovation Support Fund.

This intake saw Dana Strauss and Principal Jordan Carriere of St. Michael School approved for a grant of $48,500.

Earlier the first approved intake went to Simon Lambert from Ecole Holy Cross while the second intake saw Grade 7 teacher Caitlin Thalmeier from St. John Community School approved for a grant of $75,000.

Director of education Lorel Trumier notified the board of education about the decision during their regular meeting on June 15. She said that approval could not happen without teachers with ideas.

Strauss’s approved project is for a sensory support students with diverse needs.

“Dana Strauss is the lead teacher and her principal, Jordan Carriere, but it really is about the establishment of some sensory strategies and tools to build a sensory room with,” Trumier said.

“We know those are very important for children who have self-regulation and who need to be taught self-regulation strategies,” Trumier added.

The school division has been approved each time they have applied and Trumier pointed to the work of the staff.

“In my opinion, it just really speaks to the quality of our staff who want to innovate and who want to do great things for our students,” she said. “I think that’s a key indicator … because it’s not just one project that gets submitted. We’ve been submitting at least 10 to 12 projects each time there’s a call.”

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The fund was introduced in 2024.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca