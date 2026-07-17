Senior killed, child injured in ATV rollover near Star City

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

STAR CITY — An 82-year-old man has died and a child was injured following an ATV rollover in the Rural Municipality of Star City earlier this month, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Tisdale and Melfort RCMP said officers responded to reports of an ATV rollover on a grid road in the RM of Star City at about 2:30 p.m. on July 7.

Police said the ATV driver was found with serious injuries and was later declared dead. He has been identified as an 82-year-old man from the RM of Star City. His family has been notified.

A child who was riding as a passenger was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Tisdale Fire Department said it was dispatched to the rollover at 2:28 p.m. and responded with its rescue unit and Pumper 1. Firefighters said the ATV had left the roadway and rolled into a nearby ditch.

Firefighters assisted local EMS with the occupants, established a landing zone after STARS Air Ambulance was called, and provided traffic control while RCMP and EMS remained at the scene.

The fire department said crews cleared the scene and returned to service at about 6 p.m. It also thanked Tisdale and Melfort RCMP, local EMS and all responding agencies for their assistance.

Saskatchewan RCMP have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the rollover.