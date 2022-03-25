Senators Cup back in full force

The first game of the 2022 Senators Cup may have been at nine in the morning on a Friday, but that didn’t stop spectators from filling the stands at the Art Hauser Centre. And if the rest of the weekend is filled with the same excitement as game one, ticket buyers will get more than their money’s worth.

A back and forth battle between the Peguis Redmen and La Ronge 89’ers began the three day tournament, with the Redmen winning a competitive game 3-2 in a shootout. Trailing by a goal in the final minute, they were able to tie the game on a powerplay, before securing the victory in the penalty shot rounds.

It’s the first time the Senators Cup has been played since 2019, and Prince Albert Grand Council’s Director of Urban Services Geoff Despins says it’s great to see the event being played after a long hiatus.

“The atmosphere is great in the building,” he said. “t’s good to be back in the arena and see all of these teams play competitive hockey again. We’re still putting safety first, COVID is still around, and I just want everybody to be safe. Overall, we just get to have some fun and watch some great hockey.”

Former SJHL’er Joe Sutherland celebrates his game tying goal in the second period for the Peguis Redmen. –Kyle Kosowan/Daily Herald

A grand prize of $20,000 to the tournament winner will certainly add to the excitement of the tournament. And with games being played until Sunday night, Despins hopes the intensity will be lingering all weekend with the incentive at the end.

“The competition will be unbelievable,” Despins said. “It’s been great hockey so far, both teams in the first game gave it all they had. I know it was an early morning game to start the tournament, but all the teams are here and ready to compete. The fans are excited, they’re happy, and it will be a fun weekend.

“It’s an exciting weekend for the fans, and for the city of Prince Albert and their businesses. Let’s just bring everyone back in and have a great weekend, and most importantly stay safe.”

The last game on Friday night is at 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s contests kick off at 8:00 a.m., and Sunday runs from 9 a.m. until the championship game at 7 p.m.

Admission at the door is $10 per day. Kids five years and under get in free, and adults age 65 and up also get in free. The winner of the Senators Cup will take home a $20,000 prize. Second place will win $12,000, third place receives $8,000, while fourth place will walk away with a $6,000 prize.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca