Selander holds off Klughart to win third Men’s Northern in four years

Cory Selander wasn’t happy with his play at the 2024 Men’s Northern Amateur Golf Tournament, but he more than made up for it in 2025.

One year after failing to qualify for the Championship Flight, Selander is back on top, winning the Men’s Northern by one hole over Danny Klughart at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

“It’s feels really good,” Selander said afterward. “I was disappointed last year. I didn’t play good in qualifying so I didn’t even get into the Championship Flight. I was really excited to get another opportunity this year and it’s even more sweet.”

Monday’s win gave Selander his third Men’s Northern Title in four years. The Prince Albert product shot a three-under-par 68 (32/36) to finish third in qualifying. He then defeated Davis Yuzdepski, Andy Zaba, and Kyle Schneider in match play before facing longtime friend Klughart in the final.

“We look forward to this weekend all year, being from PA here,” Selander said. “Danny and I, that’s a match that lots of people have been waiting for for the last few years, and one that both of us were looking for as well. It’s always awesome to play against him. He was one of my mentors, he’s one of my best friends, so we had a great day out there.

The final round stayed close early, with Selander leading by one hole after nine. Klughart tied things up by winning hole 10, then took the lead by winning hole 11, but Selander roared back to win four straight holes and go up three with just three holes to play.

Klughart responded by taking holes 16 and 17 to make things close, but the pair finished even on hole 18, giving Selander the win.

“Starting on the first hole, I hit my driver really well,” Selander said. “That just gave me a lot of good opportunities to make birdies and I was able to capitalize on a few of those.”

Klughart earned a spot in the championship flight by finishing fourth in qualifying with a two-under-par 69 (33/36). He then defeated Rylan Isaac, Martin Ring, and Chris Reid in match play on his way to the finals.

“There was a little bit of banter behind the scenes, but come the back seven holes on this golf course on Northern Monday it gets a little more serious,” Selander said when asked about playing against a close friend. “It’s not your typical Men’s Tuesday night for sure.”

Defending Men’s Northern Champion Jeff Whitfield took the Championship Flight Consolation Championship, defeating Chad Grigo by five holes for the win.

Greg Swenson defeated Wyatt Newman to win the first flight. Other flight winners include Trevor Ring (second flight), Mike Garson (third flight), Keenan Strelau (fourth flight), Rick Genest (fifth flight), and Ron Gleghorn (sixth flight).