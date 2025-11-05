Second World War – 1939-1945

Veteran Affairs Canada, Submitted

In 1939, Germany invaded Poland. This started more than six years of bitter fighting in the Second World War, which finally ended in 1945. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served in uniform, both here at home and around the world. Over 45,000 of our brave men and women in uniform gave their lives and another 55,000 were wounded.

Canada responds

The Second World War was a total war involving most elements of society. Canadians contributed in many ways, fighting overseas, defending the country at home, and producing the weapons of war and food for Allied nations. With massive financial support and incredible exertions demanded of most Canadians, few were left untouched by the war.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/second-world-war

Members of the first contingent of the Canadian Women’s Army Corps (C.W.A.C.) entering Hamm, Germany, 12 June 1945. Library and Archives – 3396484.

Two fronts

During the Second World War, Canadians defended the east and the west coasts and fought in a series of long and difficult campaigns around the world—on land, at sea and in the air—to defeat the German, Italian and Japanese forces.

Aftermath

More than 1.1 million Canadian men and women served in the armed forces. The home front was largely directed to winning the war.

Canada contributed significantly to the Allied victory. Revelations of the Nazi atrocities and the Holocaust shocked the world. The war also led to the decolonization of empires, the creation of the United Nations, and what became known as the “Cold War” between the United States and the Soviet Union, and their respective allies.

Canada was fundamentally transformed by the war. More than a million veterans came home and would help lead Canada into its very prosperous second half of the twentieth century.

Prince Albert Cenotaph

Photos from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs Website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/memorials/canada/prince-albert-cenotaph.

This memorial, which bears the images of two crusaders swords and the badges of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, marks a memorial square in Prince Albert. It is dedicated to the local men and women who served and the war dead of the Second World War.

In conjunction with the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID), ANAVETS #22 and Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2, completed upgrades to Memorial Square summer 2016. These upgrades included new benches, new garbage receptacles, a re-furbished Cenotaph and new Cenotaph lighting. Improvements were completed with the support of Main Street Saskatchewan and Veteran Affairs Canada. The new street furniture including 8 new benches and matching garbage receptacles. The project was supported by a grant of $7,940 from Main Street Saskatchewan’s Community Enhancement Program. Prince Albert’s Army Navy & Air Force Veterans #22 along with the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 worked with the City to plan the upgrades to the Cenotaph and surrounding area. In order to view the Cenotaph more easily, 2 trees were removed. As well, the Cenotaph received an extensive upgrade with a new finish and lights in front and behind the Cenotaph were installed for night time viewing. Two new flag poles have been installed in front of the Cenotaph and will proudly fly the ANAVETS and Legion flags. To finish the project in the spring of 2017, bronze plaques were installed on either side of the Cenotaph to recognize the contributions of the ANAVETS and Legion to the project. This project was supported by a grant of $25,000 from the Cenotaph/Monument Restoration Program of Veteran Affairs Canada. The total cost of both projects was $74,358.