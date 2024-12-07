Second triple bill to support the Food Bank coming to Spice Trail

A unique fundraiser is returning to the Spice Trail on Friday, Dec. 13.

Crush Hunger – A Fundraiser for the Prince Albert Food Bank, will feature a triple bill of Softbox and Dirty Sanchez Orchestra from Prince Albert and Psycho Hillbillees from Nipawin, who will perform the second all ages music benefit for the Food Bank.

Kurt Johns is a member of Softbox took up the reins this year after Adam Meng from TV Casualties was not able to organize the benefit this year.

“After some talks with Will (Yannacoulias) from The Dirty Sanchez Orchestra and TV casualties, we just decided that we would do it again,” Johns said.

“I think it seemed that if you want to get something done, you have got to do it yourself.”

Johns said the fundraiser highlights the do it yourself (DIY) spirit of the music scene in Prince Albert. He also credited the Spice Trail for always coming through and offering to be the venue again.

“That’s kind of the one puzzle piece that’s really helped us a lot,” he said.

Johns explained the fundraiser is all about the spirit of the season.

“It’s a time of year where it’s a good thing to try and give back,” he said. “I’m a little older, so it’s not about receiving anymore, so this is a good way to give back to the community. Plus we get to play some music that we like so it’s a win-win.”

Last year the bill was Dirty Sanchez Orchestra, TV Casualties and Softbox. This year with TV Casualties not available, the Psycho Hillbillees from Nipawin stepped in.

“They’re wonderful people,” Johns said. “I know at first Will and I talked and I had mentioned some other bands from out of town. He said we really don’t want them to have to pay for fuel, because they’re giving their time, but when we did talk to Psycho Hillbillees they actually said that’s not a big deal. We don’t mind coming in for this. It’s a good cause.”

Johns’ band is not really a punk band. He said when Threadbare Productions started promoting in Prince Albert he just wanted to be part of the scene.

“I’m just a supporter of the whole underground idea and when we had the opportunity to play, that was awesome, but I do think we’re not quite really a punk band. We kind of got included because the punk was the one ethos (and) there’s this huge inclusiveness sort of ethos as well. We’re not quite in there, but we are if you know what I mean.”

Johns said the night will be a great one for entertainment for guests.

“If they just like punk or hard rock, this is a great night to come out and have some fun and give back to the community as well,” he explained. “It’s just a measly $10. If you like this kind of music I don’t think you can spend your $10 any better. I honestly don’t.”

He encouraged everyone to also bring a food donation to the show. All of the money collected for the show goes to the Food Bank along with any food donations. The show is at Spice Trail on Dec. 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Johns said they will take everything down to the Food Bank the following Monday.

“We are really happy to be able to do this and I hope we can kind of make this an annual event,” he added.