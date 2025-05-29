Second Run for Rose a big hit for Rose Garden Hospice

Fundraiser is expected to grow even more in third year

The second Run for Rose for the Rose Garden Hospice was even bigger than the first.

The annual fun run was back for another year on Saturday. Ian Dickson, Community Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator at Rose Garden Hospice, said he was excited to see the large turnout.

“We sold out at 250 last year,” Dickson said. “We thought, ‘let’s aim bigger this year and cap it out at 400’ and I think we’re about there today. We had to stop sales yesterday (Friday). We knew we had a bunch of people coming up to the gate this morning to buy and everybody came out.

“It’s a beautiful day for the event. I’m thrilled and I think we’ll probably go for even bigger next year,” he added.

Dickson attributed a large part of the support to the Rose Garden Hospice’s mission. He said many people in the community value having a place where their loved ones are cared for before they pass away.

“This place has really become a part of a lot of people’s hearts in this community,” he said. “When I began working here, people would come in (and) they had no idea what we were (or) what services we offered. As we have more and more families come through and more and more guests come through our doors, it starts affecting more and more people and more and more families.

“I’m very proud of the amazing reputation that we have in this community and we have that reputation because we have the best healthcare staff for end of life care in this city by far.”

Dickson said gave credit to the staff for making the hospice what it is. Without them, he said, it is just a building.

The list of event speakers included David Tweidt and Brad Thibaudeau who spoke on behalf of the Prince Albert Auto Dealers Association, Dawn Kilmer, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Bill Powalinsky and the City of Prince Albert, and Premier Scott Moe among others.

Several people, including Dickson and Kilmer, spoke about the impact the Hospice has had on their lives. He explained that events like that happen quite often

“I have people come through that have visited before and they didn’t understand what it was until they had to go through it with a loved one or a friend,” he said. “I had that same experience myself. Even though I worked here, I still didn’t quite understand the impact this place can have until I went through it too.”

Dickson said that next year he expects the Run for Rose to be the same if not bigger. He said that every time they do a fundraiser they learn about ways they can improve.

“I love that attitude. I love the idea of trying to make this … be the event that people think of. When they’re thinking of fundraisers and runs in this community, I want it to be the Run for Rose,” Dickson said.

The event is more than just a fundraiser. Proceeds will support ongoing development of the hospice’s outdoor garden space, a peaceful area designed to bring comfort to patients and their families.

The weekend featured the Walk for Alzheimer’s and the Walk for Dog Guides making it the weekend for walks in Prince Albert.

“We’re happy with it,” Dickson said. “We looked at the calendar. We don’t want to step on toes by any means. It’s hard to align on calendars to everybody, but we reached out to some other organisations too and made sure we weren’t stepping on toes and they did the same for us, too. There’s lots of room for all of us in this community.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

The 2K walk and run and 2k Family Walk and Run leaves at the Run for Rose on Saturday at the grounds of the Rose Garden Hospice.

The Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation and Ripley Family matched donations up to $10,000 with Jenkins presenting a cheque before the Run for Rose began.

“He’s a donate a donation matching sponsor up to $10,000. I can guarantee we’ve already hit that today too, so that’s $20,000 on top of all that many sponsored dollars,” he said.

Other presenting sponsors included the Prince Albert Auto Dealers Association and Source for Sports who made the Glen Denham Memorial Barbecue, named for a former resident, free for people. Dickson said that there were 20 to 25 more sponsors.

Along with being a fun run there was a competitive aspect.

“We’ve got prizes in this year too, so there’s prizes for the fastest times in all the categories, as well as for some of the family teams that come out. We have prizes for best team name, best team shirts, largest age range in the team, all that kind of thing too,” Dickson said.

There were also some community service teams including the Prince Albert Firefighters Charity Team, Correction Workers and Parkland Ambulance. There were also several representatives from Ecole St. Mary High School.

“We’ve got some high school teams here as well this year,” Dickson said. “Next year, again, bigger and better and we’ll be expanding teams.”

Dickson thanked the community for coming out to support the Rose Garden Hospice. Final fundraising totals will be known at a later date.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca