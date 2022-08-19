Second round 67 powers PA’s Ring to back-to-back Senior Men’s Northern titles

It took a 4-under round of 67 on championship Thursday, but Prince Albert’s Martin Ring successfully defended his title at the 2022 Senior Men’s Northern tournament at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Ring came into the day trailing Bruce Ede by five strokes after Ring shot a one over 72 in the first round, while Ede fired a five under 66. Thursday was a change of fortunes for the two men as Ede shot 83, while Ring responded with a 67.

Ring says he knew he had his work cut out for him when he showed up at the course.

“I had a pretty solid round yesterday, but my playing partner Bruce [Ede] came in with a 66. I knew that I had to go to work today. To close it out with a 67, 4 under, it’s pretty satisfying to do that kind of round when I needed to.”

Ring shot 3-under on the front nine and 1-under on the back nine. Ring says his putter was the big difference in his play in the second round.

“I made a bogey on the first hole and then I made a birdie right after that on number two. And that got the ball rolling, so my putter was going.”

Winning the Bob Hemsworth trophy for the second straight year has special meaning for Ring. He grew up as next-door neighbors with the Hemsworth family. He says it’s a terrific feeling to win a trophy in his namesake.

Glenn Pryor (right) receives the super senions championship plaque from Bob Tuck (left) during the 2022 Senior Men’s Northern Tournament at Cooke Municipal Gold Course on Thursday. — Nathan Reiter/Daily Herald

“Mr. Hemsworth was such a contributor to the golf club here. Not just the Senior Men’s golf club but the whole golf and curling club. Angus and Robbie are out here today to present me the trophy. It’s really special. Bob was a terrific gentleman.”

In the super seniors 75 and over division, Glenn Pryor took home the title with a second round 77 to finish with a combined score of 160 for the tournament.

Pryor says his short game on Thursday was the main reason for his success.

“I just chipped and putted way better then I did yesterday. Usually driving, I have no trouble. I keep it in play.”

In the other flights at the 2022 Senior Men’s Northern tournament, Barry Macooh shot 148 to win Flight 1. Darren Jenkins won Flight 2 with a combined score of 152, Doug Flasch won Flight 3 with a score of 162, Gordon Reid took home Flight 4 with a score of 167, Marvin Erickson shot 175 to win Flight 5 and Thomas Winkelmann shot 180 in Flight 6. Victor Maruschak took home the other super senior flight with a score of 180.

The next tournament scheduled for Cooke Municipal Golf Course is the Junior Northern, which takes place on Aug. 26 starting at 1 p.m.