Second Monster Mash brings scares to Prince Albert’s downtown

It was a scary Saturday before Halloween as the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) presented the second annual Monster Mash.

The event began with ghost stories at the Prince Albert Historical Museum, followed by a Zombie Walk up Central Avenue to the Gateway Mall for a dance at the former Sears location.

Rhonda Trusty, co-executive director of PADBID, said she was amazed by the turnout on Saturday.

“I am just simply bowled over by the amount of families that have come out tonight,” Trusty said.

“The amount of people and the creative costumes are just incredible.”

PADBID had a volunteer keeping track of attendance on Saturday evening, but final numbers were not available by press time. Trusty estimated there were nearly three times as many people as last year in attendance.

She said one of the goals was to get more people visiting the downtown, and Moster Mash exceeded expectations.

“The whole premise of our downtown association is just to remind people that we have good businesses, we have good people in our downtown and our downtown is very family friendly,” Trusty said.

Igor leads the Zombie Walk as it made its way down Central Avenue on Saturday

There was trick or treating and other Halloween events at the Gateway Mall on Saturday adding to the Halloween feeling of the day.

Trusty said that the event would not have been such a success without Sharon Faul from the Gateway Mall allowing them to decorate the space, Prince Albert Security Services, and Maxwell Music, along with volunteers.

“I cannot thank Carlton High School and PA Outreach for bringing some of their students down and helping us with decorating,” Trusty said.

Like last year, zombies Igor (Corey Ferchoff) and Thomas (Tyler Wozniak) led the walk, with other zombies played by members of Off the Cuff Improv.

“We have a new addition this year with our zombie hunter, Mr. Walter Chester, the fellows always pull through for me. I can’t believe how well we’ve been able to draw a crowd this year,” Trusty said.

Fred Payton of the Prince Albert Historical Society told ghost stories to attendees prior to the walk. Trusty said it helps to connect the Museum with the rest of downtown.

When the event began, the Museum was filled to overflowing.

“(It’s) to the point where I may have to look for a different location for the downtown,” Trusty said. “Mr. Fred Payton starting it off with this Victorian Cape and top hat, it’s absolutely dashing.”

The dance at the conclusion was more of an opportunity for some pre-Halloween fun. The dance had a Halloween photo backdrop and the first 200 children through the door received a treat bag. This year they also added a Ghost Train operated by the Optimist Club.

Trusty said that with the success, the Monster Mash is becoming a new tradition.

“I need to thank the Optimist Club. They have just been absolutely wonderful,” Trusty said. “They’ve got a member of theirs named Jimmy who operated the train for us during street Fair and he volunteered to do it again tonight. He’s just a treasure and we’re very grateful for his support.”

Trusty said that she was happy to see so many people who enjoyed or were frightened by the Zombie Walk.

The former Sears location was decorated for the dance, which began after the conclusion of the Zombie Walk. It took nearly over a half hour to get the entire line for the dance into the former Sears location.

The next events sponsored by PADBID are the Santa Claus Parade and the Downtown Tree Lighting on Dec. 4.

