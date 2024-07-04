Second homicide victim of 2024 identified as 41-year-old man

Investigators have identified the city’s second homicide victim of 2024 as 41-year-old Norman Wenzel, the Prince Albert Police Service announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came after completing an autopsy on Tuesday, July 2. The Criminal Investigations Division Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

Police have asked anyone who lives in the 100 to 800 Block of 15th Avenue East, or in the McIntosh Drive area between First Street East to 15th Avenue East to check their video surveillance cameras from midnight to 2 a.m. on July 1. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.

Wenzel died after being transported to Victoria Hospital in the early morning hours of July 1. He was found suffering from severe injuries at a residence on Kemp Crescent after emergency responders were called to the area at around 1:15 a.m.