Second Fire hits vacant Carlton Park apartment during busy day for emergency services

Prince Albert fire crews responded to multiple calls across the city on August 1, including a structure fire in a vacant apartment building at the Carlton Park complex, the second blaze reported at that location this year.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., the Prince Albert Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of 28th Street East after flames were spotted coming from the roofline of B-Block, one of the multi-unit buildings in the residential complex. Firefighters knocked down the blaze from the exterior before making entry to extinguish remaining flames inside. Crews remained on scene for several hours to overhaul and eliminate lingering hotspots.

According to the fire department, the unit where the fire originated, along with surrounding portions of the structure, sustained significant damage. The building had been unoccupied since an earlier electrical fire led to its evacuation earlier this year. No injuries were reported.

The building had been unoccupied since an earlier electrical fire in the laundry room several months ago, which led to the evacuation and relocation of all residents. Wingspan, the property owner and manager, informed tenants at the time that repairs would take months. Following the most recent fire on August 1, security was placed around the building, and the access point used by fire crews has since been sealed.

The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by the Prince Albert Fire Department and the Prince Albert Police Service.

The Carlton Park incident was one of several fire-related calls that day. Just two hours earlier, around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the 400 block of 17th Street East. The source was traced to a steel recycle bin, and crews extinguished the fire with no damage to nearby property.

Later that morning at 7.00 a.m., firefighters also responded to a small encampment fire on the north side of Highway 55 East. The blaze was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Throughout the day, emergency crews also handled multiple calls for fire alarms and motor vehicle collisions, including a false alarm at a residential building on 12th Street West and a two-vehicle collision on 15th Street East in the afternoon.

While only the Carlton Park fire caused significant structural damage, the day’s activity highlights the ongoing demands placed on emergency services and the importance of continued fire prevention and safety awareness across the city.