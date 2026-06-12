Second consecutive Navy League Cadet receives Navy Legue Medal of Excellence

For the second consecutive year a Chief Petty Officer from The No. 5 W.K. Reed Navy League Cadet Corps based out of Prince Albert has received the Navy League Medal of Excellence.

Chief Petty Officer Second Class Phoebe Mullis followed Petty Officer Ryan Boka, who received the award last year.

Mullis said that she was encouraged to apply for the award by Commanding Officer Joceline Mazurkewich. According to Mullis, her Commanding Officer saw something in her that was commendable. This includes showing up for every cadet in her command as Chief Petty Officer, and showing up for every march and activity.

“It means a lot to be encouraged by my commanding officer,” Mullis said. “I’m glad she saw something in me to encourage me to apply for the Award of Excellence.”

Suzanne Bantle, acting as Navy League of Canada Saskatchewan Division Representative, presented the award to Mullis during the Ceremonial Review on May 30. The award had not arrived yet, so a substitute award was presented.

To qualify, a Navy League cadet has to demonstrate commitment through regular participation, achieve the rank of Petty Officer Second Class or higher, consistently set an outstanding example of dress and deportment, demonstrate a thorough grasp of Cadet training, demonstrate good leadership and citizenship along with excellent personal fitness.

Mullis said her brother, Finlay, was an influence on her decision to join the Navy League.

“My brother joined Sea Cadets when he was 12 turning 13 and I wanted to join but I was too young,” she said.

This led to her joining the similar cadets for younger people.

“My mom said there was Navy League, so I’m like ‘I’m going to join.’ I joined on November 17 in 2020, right after my ninth birthday,” Mullis said.

At the Ceremonial Review, Mullis also received the Rose Mineau Powerhouse Award, Attendance Award and Cadets Choice Award.

The program included an inspection of the cadets, a march past, and an awards and medal presentation.

Mullis said that being in Navy League has taught her that she can be a leader and show discipline. She said that this leadership and discipline was also what led to her rising in the ranks.

When she applied for the award she was a Petty Officer and by the time she received the award she had risen to Chief Petty Officer.

Mullis will move up after her birthday in November to the Sea Cadets. She will then finally join her brother, which was her hope all along.

“But he’s still bossing me around,” she said. “It’s going to be so unfair.”

Mullis said that she would encourage anyone who wants to join the Navy League when the program starts again in September.

Mullis is 11-years-old and attends King George School.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca