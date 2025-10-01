Second annual variety night on Oct. 25 mixes laughter and live performance to support men’s mental health

Rock Trout Cafe will once again ring with laughter and music later this month as Little Birdie Productions brings back its Love My Mind Variety Night.



The show, set for Friday, Oct. 25, combines stand-up comedy, improv, and live music, with proceeds going to Love My Mind, a Saskatchewan-based non-profit dedicated to supporting men’s mental health.



Organizer Adreanna Gareau said last year’s sold-out debut made it clear the event should return.



“We know so many artists who love to perform, and we thought, why not do it for a good cause?” she said.



Gareau credited fellow organizer Elliot Byers for sparking the idea. Byers, who performs stand-up and improv, said his own experiences made the cause personal.



“A few years back I got some terrible medical news, and I got depressed. Communicating with my friends and talking to a therapist, I realized it’s okay. If I can share my story and people can laugh with me, maybe they’ll see it’s okay and maybe they’ll also see it’s not the end of the world,” he said.



Byers added that the partnership with Love My Mind felt natural. He has longstanding ties to the Anderson family, who created the group after losing a loved one to suicide.



“It’s the perfect organization for us to help bring awareness to and raise money for,” he said.



This year’s lineup features Byers, Gareau’s Off the Cuff improv troupe, and bands including ‘The Socially Distant’ and ‘Lost and Found.’

Gareau said the mix offers something unique in the city.



“I think this is the only one that supports Love My Mind,” she said.



Both organizers hope the night offers more than just entertainment.



“Laughing is really good for your mental health,” Gareau said.

Byers agreed, adding he hopes the evening reminds people to reach out if they’re struggling.



“It’s so much better to communicate than to hold it all in and go to a dark area. You’re not the only one out there,” he said.

Love My Mind representatives will be at Rock Trout during the event with information and merchandise. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Little Birdie Productions and at the door, but organizers recommend picking them up early.