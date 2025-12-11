Seasonal plants and the stories behind them

Erl Svendsen

There are several plants associated with the coming holiday season, many of them rooted (pardon the pun) in the past. But they are now mere decorations and much of their original meanings or origins have become forgotten or pushed to the side.

Bringing in evergreen boughs at this time of year has been practiced since at least Roman times. They were used to decorate homes during Saturnalia in celebration of Saturn, the god of Agriculture. Because they were plants that ‘did not die,’ evergreens represented good health and fortune. As for using the whole evergreen tree instead of just branches, there are a number of legends describing the ‘first’ Christmas tree, dating back as far as the 7th Century. But it is more likely that the first Christmas tree was erected in 1521 in Alsace, France (then part of Germany).

Martin Luther is credited with introducing lights to replicate his experience of seeing stars shining through the trees in the forest. He used wax candles, not a recommended practice today. I remember my first Christmas on the farm in Norway. The tradition there is to decorate the tree on Christmas Eve day (followed by the opening of presents the same night). My grandparents had added the extra special touch of using real candles to light the tree using special candle holders designed for this purpose. I was 6 and entranced by the dancing light. Sadly, that was the only year they did that. After that, they used electric Christmas lights, an invention that dates back to 1882. Today, of course, many of us use energy efficient LEDs that can be dimmed, change color and bop along to the music.

Evergreen wreaths have likewise been around for centuries. The circle itself symbolizes eternity and the evergreen branches signify immortality. Decorated with dried fruits, flowers and seeds, the wreath represents the annual cycle of the seasons.

Rosemary is now mostly used as a seasoning in the turkey stuffing at Christmas. But it used to feature more prominently during the season. There are a few legends involving Mother Mary describing how it acquired its distinctive aroma and its blue flowers. Even its Latin genus name, Rosemarinus, meaning Mary’s rose hints at this origin. In the past, it was commonly strewn on church floors and in the home. When walked on, it releases a pleasant aroma and it was associated with friendship, fidelity and remembrance.

The poinsettia is a relatively recent entrant to the Christmas season. ‘Discovered’ by Joel Poinsett during his time as US Ambassador to Mexico in the 1820s, poinsettia is now unarguably the second-most popular Christmas plant after the Christmas tree (various fir, pine and spruce species). The legend on how it came to be so beautiful tells of a small poor Mexican girl who had nothing to give the baby Jesus. Her cousin told her that it didn’t matter what the gift was nor how small, as long it was given with love. So the little girl picked a bouquet of weeds by the roadside to offer to the baby Jesus at the nativity scene on Christmas Eve. The other children teased her, but then the weeds miraculously transformed into the bright red flowers we know today. From that night forward, they have been known as ‘Flores de Noche Buena’ or ‘Flowers of the Holy Night.’

One myth to dispel: poinsettias are not deadly toxic. According to POISINDEX, a 50-pound child would have to consume at least 500 poinsettia leaves before coming close to a toxic dose. In a review of nearly 23 000 cases of poinsettia exposure, 96% did not receive treatment in a health facility. And not a single death has ever been documented. Some people may experience skin irritation from the milky white sap and, if consumed, leaves may cause stomach upset, vomiting or diarrhea.

Kwanzaa, while celebrated during the week between Christmas and New Years (December 26 – January 1), is not a religious observance. Instead it is celebration of African American culture and values, first celebrated in 1967. Two of the Kwanzaa symbols are plants. Mazao (fruits, nuts and vegetables) recalls historical harvest festivals or gatherings where joy, sharing, unity and thanksgiving were the true fruits of labour. Vibunzi (plural: muhindi) is a simple ear of corn, one ear for each child in the family. But it goes beyond a simply numbering of children – it is a recognition that it ‘takes a village to raise a child’ involving the whole community as each one contributes their patience, love and understanding.

