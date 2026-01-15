Searchers premieres at Prince Albert Library

Angel Entertainment has announced that Premiere Night for Searchers Season 1 will be held on Monday, Jan. 19 at the Mahon Auditorium inside Prince Albert Public Library.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. with a Questions and Answer session with the Producer and the director.

The production and filming of the Searchers Season 2 is currently underway in different locations in Prince Albert and some neighbouring towns.

“The show is about search and rescue, and the Pre Premiere Night is going to be in Prince Prince Albert because majority of the cast and crew that we’ve worked with are from Prince Albert and the neighbouring towns,” Faye Graganda, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator, Angel Entertainment / Bamboo Shoots said. “So this episode is a reenactment of the actual scene, it happened in the past.”

She also stated that some of the locations are going to be in Prince Albert while others will be in Pike Lake, Poplar Bluffs, etc.

Searchers is a half-hour Aboriginal Peoples Television Network documentary series that honours Indigenous community heroes by dramatizing real-life rescues of missing persons, blending cinematic re-creations with firsthand interviews to immerse viewers in each gripping search.

The series documents and highlights the work of Indigenous communities and first responders by sharing the stories of the rescue teams, first hand interviews with the Searchers, families and survivors, thus bringing the audience into the journey right from the emergency call to the last outcome.

“We use a lot of talents because for each episode is a different story,” Greganda said

Season 1 had been concluded “the pilot episode went out on Wednesday night (Jan 7). It has thirteen episodes and it will end April 1,” Greganda said.

Admission is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis and the Prince Albert Residents are invited.