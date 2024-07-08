Searchers find body of 61-year-old man who disappeared while on Peter Pond Lake

The body of a 61-year-old Buffalo Narrows man has been found following a day of searching in Peter Pond Lake.

RCMP officers were called to the lake on July 5 following reports of a missing boater. Officers responded and found a boat idling in the water.

Police officers, conservation officers, and local residents began searching the water and shoreline for the man. His body was found in the water on July 6.

The Buffalo Narrows RCMP thanked those who assisted in the search.

Peter Pond Lake is located roughly 216 km north of Meadow Lake.