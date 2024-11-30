Search for 60-year-old Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation man unsuccessful

Members of Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation are grieving after a 60-year-old man reported missing after he vehicle was found abandoned in the RM of Laird was found dead on Friday.

Clayton Cameron was last seen the evening of Nov. 26, and was reported missing on Nov. 28 after his vehicle was found roughly six kilometers northeast of the community of Laird.

The Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation Emergency Management Team thanked residents who came to help search for Cameron, and said the result was not what they had hoped for.

“Words cannot describe the feelings of sadness and uncertainty we feel,” reads a post on the team’s Facebook page. “’Could we have acted sooner? Could we have done more? If we had done this… etc.’ These thoughts run through our minds as we deal with the sad reality of yet another loss in our community.

“We know we tried and we did our best. And we always remain grateful for the support of our partners in law enforcement and at Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management; and of course, and especially: to the members of our community who lent their support and prayers, and bundled up and accepted the heavy responsibility to perform that last, simple act of honour for our loved one… to search.”

Beardy’s and Okemasis residents we asked to gather at the community fire hall Friday morning to begin searching for Cameron.

However, at 11:53 a.m. on Friday, Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation Emergency Management announced on social media that the search had been called off.

According to BOCN Emergency Management, a dog and drone search was conducted on Thursday without success.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Friday evening press release that Cameron’s death is not considered to be suspicious. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will continue investigating his death.