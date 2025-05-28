Search continues for occupants of black Audi that hit patrol car while fleeing police



Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert police continue to search for the suspect who hit a patrol vehicle while feeling officers investigating reports of a gunshot on Friday evening.

Officers discovered a black Audi which is believed to be involved in the shooting while conducting a routine patrol on Monday. The vehicle was driving westbound on 28th Street. Officers followed until they could see the license number 344 NUP, which matched the description of the vehicle used on Friday.

The officers activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the driver of the vehicle pulled over before the passenger dumped onto the centre console and began to drive while the driver was still inside. The officers did not continue to engage to ensure public safety.

Prince Albert police found the vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Fourth Street East later that day. The vehicle was unoccupied and was seized.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.

Investigators began searching for the vehicle after a suspect used it to flee from officers on Friday.

Officers were called to 400 block of 12th Street East at around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 23 following reports of a gunshot. On arrival, the officers discovered a black Audi with Saskatchewan plates 344 NUP. They followed the Audi until it stopped at the intersection of Sixth Avenue East and 15th Street East.

The officer activated their emergency lights and attempted to box the vehicle in, but the occupants drove away and collided with a patrol car before fleeing the scene. In a press release, the Prince Albert Police Service said the officers chose not to pursue the vehicle because traffic was heavy and they were concerned about public safety.