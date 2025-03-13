Search continues for missing Jans Bay man

The search for a missing 27-year-old Jans Bay man continues after a Saskatchewan RCMP aerial search was unsuccessful.

Isiah Hanson, 27, was last seen walking on Hwy No. 965 near Jans Bay, a northern village west of Beauval, at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 31. On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan RCMP announced that their Remotely Piloted Aircraft System had assisted in searching the area where Hanson was last seen.

Officers continue to follow up on reported sightings and information. The Beauval RCMP have encouraged anyone who has information about Hanson’s location or has seen him since Jan. 31 to contact police at 310-RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Hanson was last seen wearing ‘Hustle Gang’ sweat pants, greyish-brown Vans sneakers, a black Carhartt toque, and a green winter coat. He is roughly 5’5 and around 115 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.