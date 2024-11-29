Missing Beardy’s and Okemasis man found deceased

UPDATE: According to RCMP Clayton Cameron has been located deceased. His family has been notified.

After initial investigation, Cameron’s death is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will continue the investigation into his death.

Plans to search for a missing Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation man whose vehicle was found abandoned in the RM of Laird have been suspended.

Beardy’s and Okemasis residents we asked to gather at the community fire hall Friday morning to begin searching for 60-year-old Clayton Cameron, who was last seen the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 26.

However, at 11:53 a.m. on Friday, Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation Emergency Management announced on social media that the search had been called off. There have been no updates as of 12:55 p.m.

According to BOCN Emergency Management, a dog and drone search was conducted on Thursday without success.

The RCMP asked for the public’s help finding Cameron on Thursday night after his vehicle was found abandoned roughly 6 km northeast of the community of Laird. In the press release, the RCMP said they were concerned for Cameron’s safety due to dropping temperatures.