Search and rescue volunteers train for natural disasters in Warman from June 26-28

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Given how chaotic the weather has been in recent weeks, flipping between tornado advisories and heat warning in rapid succession, it’s rather ironic that weather conditions were fairly mild from June 26-28 when the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) hosted a Multi-Jurisdictional Search Exercise (MJSE) in Warman.

On the other hand, as pointed out during the opening ceremonies on June 26 by Daniel McKay — the current director of land operations for the Eastern Response Area within the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) — search and rescue teams don’t get to decide what type of conditions they end up working in.

“In the real world, we don’t get to pick and choose the weather. We don’t get to pick and choose who we work with, and we don’t get to pick and choose what we are asked to do,” said McKay, who has been involved himself in search and rescue for 15 years.

“But we are required to make decisions quickly, to rely on one another, and to adapt to when things change.”

Over the course of two and a half days, search and rescue volunteers from across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba converged on Warman for the MJSE, with attendance falling in the range of 70 to 80 participants.

Much of the event, including the opening ceremony on Friday night, was centred at the Warman Fire Hall, though there were other activities that took place within the community at large, including the fire training grounds north of the city.

As noted on the North Corman Park Search and Rescue Facebook page, this exercise was focused on DART (Disaster Assistance Response Team), GSAR (Ground Search and Rescue) and HWF (Humanitarian Work Force) response after a natural disaster — in this case, a tornado hitting the city.

This included activities like laying sandbags, triaging victims, assessing damage and practicing basic rescue skills like the use of crowbars.

While the safety of participants was always paramount, McKay acknowledged the exercises were designed to be uncomfortable.

“The goal is simple: when the real call comes, we’re not figuring out for the first time what we’re supposed to do.”

McKay also pointed out how the event also involved firefighters, emergency medical services and officials from the SPSA.

“We all represent different organizations, skill sets and areas of responsibility. But when something goes wrong, what matters most isn’t those differences; it’s how we work together. Disasters don’t recognize boundaries, and neither do we,” said McKay.

“Success doesn’t come from working in silos; it comes from integrating those strengths, sharing information and moving forward with a common purpose.”

Another speaker at the opening ceremonies was GSAR co-chair Janelle Coultes, who noted that she is normally based in London, Ontario.

Coultes, who normally holds meetings with federal ministers as part of her role, said there was no amount of thanks sufficient to recognize all that search and rescue volunteers do.

This was something she was intimately familiar with, having put in over 15,000 volunteer hours herself over the course of 19 years.

“I know what all of you are doing behind the scenes. I completely understand,” she said, noting that just giving up the time to be part of these exercises was a huge thing.

Coultes also highlighted the tremendous amount of work put in by organizers, adding, “The amount of time and planning that goes into a weekend like this does not go unnoticed as well.”

City of Warman Mayor Gary Philipchuk highlighted the role of Warman fire chief Russ Austin in bringing this event to the city, as well as his broader efforts in making Warman something of a hub for these training opportunities.

“As you gather here to ensure your agencies work seamlessly and effectively in a crisis, please know that our community deeply values the essential work that you do in strengthening emergency response across the province and across the country,” he said.

Warman MLA Terry Jenson, who brought greetings on behalf of Premier Scott Moe and Community Safety Minister Mike Weger, repeatedly thanked the participants for their service, noting that they answer the call at the most important time in many individuals’ lives.

“Quite often, it’s the search and rescue (volunteers) that don’t get the accolades that you deserve,” he said.

He also acknowledged that the role of Search and Rescue volunteers would not be possible without the support of their families and friends.

“I hope you enjoy your weekend here and I hope you are able to take something with you … that will provide a benefit to your community in the days, weeks, months and years going forward.”