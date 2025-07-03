Sculpture by Humboldt artist celebrates region’s manufacturing legacy

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — On June 26, the City of Humboldt, with a large crowd gathered at the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute, unveiled a powerful new tribute to the manufacturers of the Iron Triangle region — a striking sculpture created by Humboldt artist Tyler Dies.

In a post from the City of Humboldt, officials said: “Crafted primarily from donated parts, the piece reflects the strength of our agricultural roots and the partnerships that have driven the region’s growth. This public art project, led by the Humboldt Public Art Committee in collaboration with the Humboldt Cultural Services Department, honours the legacy of settlers, farmers and the manufacturers who helped shape the West.”

Unveiled as part of PAMI’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the sculpture is a meaningful addition to the city’s landscape, connecting Humboldt’s past with the innovation that continues to shape its future, the city said.

Mayor Rob Muench and members of council took part in the celebration. The City of Humboldt thanked the sponsors who made this art piece possible — and thanks to PAMI for providing a home for the sculpture just off Highway 5.