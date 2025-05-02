Scott Banda named University of Saskatchewan chancellor, replaces Grit McCreath

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

From receiving a degree at the University of Saskatchewan to presiding over the school’s convocation ceremonies, life has come full circle for Scott Banda.

A U of S alumnus and prominent community member, as well as a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for industry and commerce, Banda has another accolade to his name: 17th chancellor in U of S history.

“I am honoured and humbled to be stepping into this role,” Banda said, calling it a “privilege to represent and champion” the university.

“The opportunity to be involved and contribute to the success of the institution is what really excites me.”

In the role of chancellor, Banda will preside at university convocation ceremonies, confer degrees, chair the university senate and serve on the U of S board of governors. His appointment as chancellor was confirmed last weekend by the university senate.

The U of S, Banda said, “is a cornerstone of our community, and a critical institution in the city, province, country and world.”

Banda — who received degrees at the U of S in the College of Arts and Science, as well as the College of Law — has previously spent his professional career with Crown Investments Corporations, AREVA Resources and Federated Co-Operatives Limited. As well, he is currently serving as chair of the Canadian Football League’s board of governors.

U of S president Peter Stoicheff said Banda “brings exceptional executive experience and a remarkable track record of success into this prestigious role as a public representative of the University of Saskatchewan.”

Banda was born and raised in the province, and attended the U of S in the 1980s. He says the education he received and the friendships he made during those years “set me up for a life and a career I never could have dreamed.”

His wife Tracy, his two daughters, and his three sisters all attended the University of Saskatchewan.

The U of S, he added, “provided me with opportunities I never imagined. It helped shape my career, life and family. I will be forever grateful for what it has provided, and am so honoured to be in this position to give something back.”

Banda replaces Grit McCreath, who held the role of school chancellor for nearly six years. McCreath took over from former premier Roy Romanow, who served as chancellor from 2016-2019.

Stoicheff expressed his “sincere gratitude” to McGreath, saying she has been “a tremendous advocate for her alma mater, advancing the reputation of the University of Saskatchewan provincially, nationally and internationally.

“It has been my honour and privilege to work alongside her.”