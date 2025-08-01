Scorching weekend ahead: Stay cool as heat and exhibition crowds arrive

Prince Albert is bracing for a scorching long weekend, with temperatures expected to soar past 30°C just as the Prince Albert Exhibition welcomes thousands to its fairgrounds. Health and safety officials are urging the public to stay cool and hydrated, especially with the added stress of the summer heat.

Lyle Karasiuk, spokesperson for Parkland Ambulance, said that this level of heat poses risks, especially for those working outdoors, seniors, and young children.

“The hotter the temperature, the more likely heat-related problems will occur, especially for those who work outside or are attending outdoor events like the Exhibition,” Karasiuk explained.

Karasiuk pointed out that while the heat can feel good for outdoor activities, it’s essential to remain mindful of hydration and protection.

“Sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and lots of water are key. Good old-fashioned water is the best fluid,” he said. “Alcohol and sugary drinks may seem refreshing but actually work against you by dehydrating your body.”

He also recommended healthy snacks, such as fruit or granola, to keep energy levels steady.

“Snacking regularly is important, rather than relying on large meals, which can leave you sluggish,” Karasiuk added.

With the Prince Albert Exhibition expected to draw large crowds this weekend, Karasiuk advised families to take extra precautions.

"For families heading to the fair, sunscreen is a must, and so is making sure kids are drinking plenty of fluids," he said.

The signs of heat illness can be subtle at first, like dizziness, a lack of appetite, or muscle cramps, so it’s crucial to stay alert to these early symptoms.

“Think of heat illness like a pot of water on a stove,” Karasiuk said. “If you leave the pot boiling without adding more water or taking it off the heat, it continues to boil. Similarly, if you don’t cool down and replenish lost fluids, your body will continue to heat up.”

Karasiuk recommended that people take frequent breaks in cool places, especially as the weekend progresses. For those without air conditioning at home, public spaces like libraries, malls, or even shaded outdoor areas provide relief.

“If you are in an apartment, try using a fan or taking a cool shower,” he said. “Even a quick cool bath or a fan can help lower your body temperature.”

Seniors, in particular, should be especially cautious, as certain medications can make them more vulnerable to heat.

“If you’re concerned about the effects of heat on your health or medication, talk to your pharmacist,” Karasiuk advised. “It’s better to check before you get too hot.”

The long weekend can also present additional challenges, with people spending more time outdoors and sometimes away from resources.

“Sometimes, people who are isolated or without access to cooling options may not realize how dangerous the heat can be. That’s why it’s important to check on your neighbors, especially if they’re elderly or living alone,” Karasiuk said. “Even just bringing over a cold drink and checking in can make a big difference.”

With the Exhibition set to start on Wednesday, Karasiuk hopes that people take his advice to heart.

“It’s going to be a great week to enjoy the outdoors and the exhibition. But please remember to stay cool and hydrated and be mindful of others,” he said. “Looking out for each other will help keep the weekend enjoyable for everyone.”