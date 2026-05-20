Science Centre presenting inaugural Egg Drop BuildLab Challenge

The Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall is giving people a chance to see what kind of protection they can build for an egg that’s about to be dropped.

On Saturday, the science centre presents their first Egg Drop BuildLab Challenge. Janelle Meyers, a member of the board of directors for the Prince Albert Science Centre, said she hopes it becomes an annual tradition.

“You don’t have to be a scientist to come and do this,” Meyers said. “You can come and just try it out, right? Test things. Test out different materials. See what works, and just have some fun with it.”

Participants will have a chance to build an egg protector out of recyclable materials. Entrants have to pay $10 per egg, and have two hours to build it, starting at 12:30 p.m.

“Your egg drop device that will protect the egg from being smashed, hopefully,” Meyers said.

The build period ends at 2:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the builders will make their way over to the skylight in the Gateway Mall. That’s where they’ll have a set of stairs leading up to the platform where they’ll drop their eggs from.

Meyers came up with the idea for an Egg Drop Challenge. She was inspired by her career as a science teacher.

“It’s one of the all-time favourite projects to do,” she said. “I’ve been kind of wanting to do one with the Science Centre for a couple of years, and this was the year to give it a try.”

Meyers said there are many sciences that goes into construction of an egg protection device. Physics is the big one, but there’s also a lot of math and engineering involved.

Participants not only need to protect their egg, but design something that allows them to remove the egg after it’s dropped.

“You have to be able to fit the egg inside your object and be able to have it come in and out,” she explained. “That’s one of the rules that we’re going to have.”

Meyers said the contest it touches on most of the objectives of the Science Centre.

“There’s a lot of different things happening in there. It really hits most of our STEM objectives, our STEAM objectives from our Science Centre.”

She added that the Egg Drop is also meant for everyone and not just children.

“I know there’s some adults interested in coming in. This is definitely an all ages project, so we have prizes for all ages. Just coming in and putting an entry in gets you into one of the draws.”

There is a prize draw for all of the survivors of the egg drop as well.

Because the egg drop aims for a wide audience, Meyers hopes it will interest some people enough that they’ll join the science centre board.

“We’re always looking for people to join our board of directors, so this would be a great opportunity for anybody interested in seeing how we work to come and check it out, maybe talk to us a little bit and find out if it might be something they’re interested in applying to do.”

The Egg Drop BuildLab Challenge is on Saturday May 23 at the Prince Albert Science Centre. The build is from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. and the Egg Drop is at 3 p.m.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca