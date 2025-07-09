SCI-FI science camps return to northern Sask. this summer

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — SCI-FI camps are coming to communities in northern and northeastern Saskatchewan this summer.

Organized by the University of Saskatchewan, College of Engineering, 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of SCI-FI Science Camps, which have inspired Saskatchewan youth through fun, hands-on science and technology programs.

According to the SCI-FI office at the University of Saskatchewan, the camps reach more than 15,000 youth annually across the province through school workshops, summer camps and Saturday science clubs.

To learn more visit SCI-FI Science Camps website.

These camps will be held in various communities throughout Saskatchewan, bringing high-quality science education to children outside urban centres.

Melfort Satellite Camp

“We’ll be bringing the best and most exciting engineering, biology, chemistry, physics and animal science projects from each of our camps for an unforgettable hands-on experience like no other,” the SCI-FI team said.

Where: Suncrest College, Melfort

When: Aug. 11–15

Who: Students entering Grades 1 to 6

Register here:

Bragg and Maxwell camps

The Bragg (Grades 1–3) and Maxwell (Grades 4–6) camps offer activities across a variety of disciplines, including science, technology, health science and computer science. Projects are adapted from the most popular sessions at SCI-FI’s Saskatoon camps and include building challenges, take-home experiments and interactive fun.

According to SCI-FI website, the content of satellite camps varies each year, but always features the “greatest hits” from previous programming.

St. Peter’s College, Muenster

Where: St. Peter’s College, Muenster

When: Aug. 5–8, 2025

Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Who: Students entering Grades 1 to 6

Register here:

La Ronge

Where: Pre-Cam Community School

When: July 28–31

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who: Bragg (Grades 1–3) and Maxwell (Grades 4–6) Camps

Registration opening soon.

Air Ronge

Where: Gordon Denny Community School

When: July 22–25

Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Who: Bragg – students in Grades 1–3; Maxwell – students in Grades 4–6.

To register, contact the school directly.