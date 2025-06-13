School bus driver charged with impaired driving

A 68-year-old school bus driver faces impaired driving charges after allegedly backing into a vehicle outside a Prince Albert school.

Officers were called to the300 block of 14th Street West at around 3:30 p.m. on June 5 following reports that a bus driver had backed into a vehicle. Officers spoke with the bus driver on arrival and conducted a mandatory Approved Screening Device (ASD) test.

Police say the bus driver failed the test, and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver was the only person in the bus at the time of the collision.

He has been charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08 in a motor vehicle.