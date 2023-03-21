Schedule for 2023 Esso Cup announced

It’s just over four weeks until the puck drops for the 2023 Esso Cup at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, but the schedule has now been announced.

“The 2023 Esso Cup host committee has been working hard over the past few years preparing to host a world-class event in Prince Albert,” said Robin Wildey, chair of the local organizing committee in a press release. “Despite the challenges of not being able to host the event when we originally planned, we have received tremendous support from sponsors and the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to host the Esso Cup and provide the City of Prince Albert with national exposure, and we look forward to welcoming the competing teams and hockey fans next month.”

The host Prince Albert Northern Bears will begin the tournament against the Atlantic representative on Sunday, Apr. 23rd at 7 p.m.

The Bears will play in the 7 p.m. feature game for the entirety of round-robin play taking on the Pacific representative on Monday, Apr. 24, Quebec on Apr. 25, West on Apr. 26, and Ontario on Apr. 27.

The championship game, which will be broadcasted on TSN, will take place on Sunday, Apr. 29 at 4 p.m.

Full-event ticket packages for the 2023 Esso Cup are available on Hockey Canada’s website.

