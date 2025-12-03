SCFPA prepares for annual Holiday Dinner and Show at École Valois

The Société canadienne-française de Prince Albert (SCFPA) will host its annual Holiday Dinner and Show on December 6 at École Valois, bringing together Francophone families, newcomers, and anyone in the city who wants to experience a French holiday celebration.



The evening begins at 4 p.m. with an extraordinary annual general meeting to elect new board members. Executive director Soraya Ellert said the group needs to fill several vacant positions after a number of departures this year.



“We had ours in October, but we were not able to field our board,” Ellert said. “So we need to have an extraordinary one just to be able to appoint people to the board.”



Following the meeting, guests will sit down for a traditional French Canadian supper at 5 p.m. Ellert said this year’s meal will feature halal turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, and dessert. She noted that the menu was adapted to accommodate new arrivals in the community.



“We try to keep our meals halal. And that’s what we’ve done. So turkey of halal turkey,” she said.



Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with a performance by Miko and Madame Devot, a mother and son duo from Manitoba. Ellert said they were chosen because local families responded well to them during a previous visit.



“They’ve been here before, so they were well liked,” she said. “We wanted something more family orientated. She’s been doing this for many years, so for us, that’s a sure thing.”



Children will also have access to activity tables during the meeting, and can take part in an interactive performance later in the evening.

“There will be tables set up for them to do coloring,” Ellert said. “Miko does a good kid show, so the kids will have fun participating in the show. A lot of singing and dancing.”



Ellert said the event remains an important gathering for the Francophone community in Prince Albert. She noted that the supper, the entertainment, and the conversations throughout the evening are held in French.

“It’s an occasion for them to get together,” she said. “It’s a French event, so for sure it provides them the opportunity to get together and have a meal together and have fun.”



For young families, Ellert said events like this help reinforce the use of French outside the school environment.

“They see that there’s life outside of school that is in French,” she said.



Last year’s dinner drew roughly 200 people. Ellert expects a smaller crowd this year, estimating between 75 and 150 guests, though the final number will become clearer once all advance bookings are counted.



The event is open to everyone in Prince Albert, including residents who do not speak French, and translation can be provided if needed.

“For this event, I’m saying people in PA who want to come and join us are welcome,” Ellert said. “The only thing I can say is to expect that everything is in French. But we do translate in English for people who do not speak French.”



Tickets can be reserved by emailing scfpa@sasktel.net.or RSVP at coordination@scfpa.ca