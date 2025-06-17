‘Save our Seats’ celebrates musical expression

It was an afternoon of good music for a good cause at the Mahon Auditorium inside the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library.

The “Save Our Seats” fundraiser brought together young musicians and a group of veteran performers for the afternoon.

Vieng Enchanh, the library’s communications and marketing coordinator, said the Mahon Auditorium was used for a practice space for the Prince Albert Band, made up of young musicians.

“They approached me because they wanted a place to practice and then we thought maybe we can ask them to help us fundraise for our seats,” Enchanh said. “Then they were like ok, so I approached Miss (Shannon) Fehr to see if she would play.”

Fehr, a local musician and member of the Legion Jam Band said there was already a connection between the two. Enchanh’s son is one of Fehr’s students, and Fehr has been encouraging into to play at new locations.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Jam Group performed during the "Save our Seats" fundraiser in the Mahon Auditorium at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library on Saturday

Both Feher and Enchanh said the event really came together because the music community is so connected in Prince Albert.

“We all seem to have our fingers in a lot of different pies,” Fehr said. “Then I hang out with these guys, the Jam Group, who jams at the Legion every Wednesday.”

The afternoon opened with a performance by pianist Eric Bews, followed by the Prince Albert Band, who performed original music and also jam band-like performances. This was followed by the Prince Albert Jam Group, St. Mary Jazz Band and closed with the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Orchestra.

As an indoor concert, they were one event that did not get cancelled or postponed because of weather on Saturday.

“We would love to have this as an annual event,” Enchanh said.

She said that even with the fundraising done they would still like to make it an annual event.

“I’m in,” Fehr said.

The event also served to show diversity with various styles. It was done without pomp and circumstance as each artist just set up and introduced themselves.

“It’s not formal with a, dress code and a Master of Ceremonies,” Enchanh said. “It’s just go up and play.”

“It’s kind of a jam afternoon,” Fehr added.

The funds raised will go toward replacing the torn and outdated seats in the library’s auditorium, a space used for events, programs, and music rehearsals.

